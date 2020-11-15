CNA backs 2021 Sunday Times Literary Awards

Benjamin Trisk wants to put African writers and their stories back into the hearts of the people. To do this, Trisk, now CEO of CNA, has put the weight of his recent acquisition behind the Sunday Times Literary Awards — which are due to run again in 2021 after a one-year hiatus.



“I’m trying to encourage children to read and authors to write. I’m trying to encourage more black African fiction and nonfiction,” said Trisk, pictured. “If you don’t give children and people of colour stories about their own situations then we will have failed.”..