Help secure the future of Franschhoek Literary Festival

27 September 2021 - 12:18 By Ingeborg Pelser
Help secure the future of the Franschhoek Literary Festival by joining the membership programme. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Gregorylee

The Franschhoek Literary Festival (FLF) board is delighted to announce the return of the festival.

To help make it happen from May 13 to 15 2022, we need you. Help secure the festival’s future by becoming an official FLF member for just R50 per month (for 12 months) or R500 annually — that’s only R41.60/month.

Membership privileges include:

  • free access to our all of our virtual events;
  • a 10% discount on all in-person FLF events;
  • advance release of the 2022 FLF programme, with booking open to members one week before the general public; and
  • automatic entry into the lucky draw at the 2022 festival, with big prizes to be won.
The Franschhoek Literary Festival needs your help.
Image: Supplied

Your membership will also allow us to continue the important literacy work we are doing in the Franschoek Valley.

To date, the FLF has donated R1.5m to under-resourced libraries and schools. We can’t stop now.

We are counting on 2,000 patrons to become members ahead of our 2022 festival. Once we reach this goal, we’ll donate an extra R100,000 to literacy projects in SA.

To become a member and support both literature and literacy in SA, sign up at Webtickets or visit www.flf.co.za.

If you simply want to receive information from us and the remaining three virtual events this year, sign up to our mailing list at our website.

  • Article provided by Ingeborg Pelser, FLF manager and programme director

