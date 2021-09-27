Help secure the future of Franschhoek Literary Festival

Your membership will also allow us to continue the important literacy work we are doing in the Franschoek Valley.

To date, the FLF has donated R1.5m to under-resourced libraries and schools. We can’t stop now.

We are counting on 2,000 patrons to become members ahead of our 2022 festival. Once we reach this goal, we’ll donate an extra R100,000 to literacy projects in SA.

To become a member and support both literature and literacy in SA, sign up at Webtickets or visit www.flf.co.za.

If you simply want to receive information from us and the remaining three virtual events this year, sign up to our mailing list at our website.