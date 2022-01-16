BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce

Afraid of the Light ★★★★

Douglas Kennedy

Penguin Random House, R320

Brendan has lived his whole life doing things the “right” way. Then, when he loses his job and is forced to become an Uber driver, working long hours just to pay the bills, he starts to question his choices. Many of his clients are rude and treat him badly. It takes just one trip from retired professor Elise Flouton, who asks to be dropped off at an abortion clinic, to completely change his life. Brendan, a once devout Catholic, has to dig deep as he battles not only the professor but also those close to him who have strong views on abortion. It’s a heavy read filled with much emotion. Brendan, his circumstances and those that he loves could easily replicate any one of us and our diverse family views on abortion, which involve high levels of moral complexity. This is Kennedy’s 15th novel, and the themes are controversial but relevant to everybody in today’s society. — Jessica Levitt @jesslevitt