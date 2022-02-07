BOOK BITES | Thrills, tragedy ... and maths

My Amy: The Life We Shared *****

Tyler James

MacMillan, R340

On July 23 2011, one of the world’s most talented singers died. Amy Winehouse’s life was one of tabloid fodder. She had a well-documented drug habit, using heroin and crack cocaine. Her health plummeted in front of the world. But what of the Amy we didn’t know? The insecure teenager, the woman who liked to take care of other people, and the funny side of the Grammy-winning artist?

Her best friend from when she was 13 years old, Tyler James, was there through it all. He was with her when she wrote some of her hits on their kitchen floor. He saw her beat her drug addiction and was with her when she tried to overcome her alcoholism.

On the 10th anniversary of her death, Tyler has released this intimate portrayal of a woman who, at 27 years old, died from alcohol poisoning. He describes in harrowing detail how she said she would “drink to forget” and, despite her best attempts to rid herself of her addiction, she would relapse. Tyler says he knew if Amy drank, she would die. Her doctors had told her. She, too, knew what would happen. It’s a poignant tale that touches the heart in many different ways. — Jessica Levitt @jesslevitt