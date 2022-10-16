Imraan Coovadia | Of vials and violence

Non-fiction Award

Criteria:

The winner should demonstrate the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power; compassion; elegance of writing; and intellectual and moral integrity.

We asked Imraan Coovadia, author of The Poisoners: On South Africa's Toxic Past (Umuzi), some questions about his book which is shortlisted for the non-fiction award

What led you to write The Poisoners: On South Africa's Toxic Past?

My father told me a story about being at a dinner with a high-ranking ANC official, Peggy Nkonyeni, probably around a decade ago. Nknonyeni's staff demanded that a taster be provided for such an important personage. I tried to understand what they were frightened of, and in many ways stumbled onto the stories of Rhodesian and South African use of illegal weapons.

What were your sources for the research?

Many of them were in UCT's Jagger Library which, like parliament, may have burnt down due to negligence. I cite them in the several hundred footnotes in the book: court records and transcripts (some of which had to be tracked down), memoirs of special forces soldiers, scientific studies, true crime treatments.

You take us through this dark world of poisons and toxins and how they have seeped into Southern Africa's politics and race relations. There are many ways international forces were involved. What is the scariest/most notable example of this?

That in the late 1980s I was on the same flights from Johannesburg to New York and back on which American collaborators were transporting vials of deadly viruses.