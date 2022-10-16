News

Imraan Coovadia | Of vials and violence

Imraan Coovadia's 'The Poisoners: On SA's Toxic Past' is shortlisted for the non-fiction award

16 October 2022 - 00:00
Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor
Imraan Coovadia, author of 'The Poisoners: On South Africa's Toxic Past', published by Umuzi.
Imraan Coovadia, author of 'The Poisoners: On South Africa's Toxic Past', published by Umuzi.
Image: Alon Skuy

Non-fiction Award

Criteria:

The winner should demonstrate the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power; compassion; elegance of writing; and intellectual and moral integrity.

We asked Imraan Coovadia, author of The Poisoners: On South Africa's Toxic Past (Umuzi), some questions about his book which is shortlisted for the non-fiction award

What led you to write The Poisoners: On South Africa's Toxic Past?

My father told me a story about being at a dinner with a high-ranking ANC official, Peggy Nkonyeni, probably around a decade ago. Nknonyeni's staff demanded that a taster be provided for such an important personage. I tried to understand what they were frightened of, and in many ways stumbled onto the stories of Rhodesian and South African use of illegal weapons.

What were your sources for the research?

Many of them were in UCT's Jagger Library which, like parliament, may have burnt down due to negligence. I cite them in the several hundred footnotes in the book: court records and transcripts (some of which had to be tracked down), memoirs of special forces soldiers, scientific studies, true crime treatments.

You take us through this dark world of poisons and toxins and how they have seeped into Southern Africa's politics and race relations. There are many ways international forces were involved. What is the scariest/most notable example of this?

That in the late 1980s I was on the same flights from Johannesburg to New York and back on which American collaborators were transporting vials of deadly viruses.

'The Poisoners: On South Africa's Toxic Past' by Imraan Coovadia.
'The Poisoners: On South Africa's Toxic Past' by Imraan Coovadia.
Image: Supplied

In what way do you think the book “illuminates truthfulness”?

It tries to tell the truth, for one thing, and understands that stories, like the ones Jacob Zuma tells about being poisoned, can be used to mislead as well as to reveal, to break a society into pieces as much as to put it together, like the self-deprecating stories Mandela would tell.

Our society is corrupted from the ground up: the poor, the rich, black, white, powerful, and the powerless, left-wing and right, lawyers and trade unionists. We lie and accept lies as a people more easily than probably any other people on Earth. Ultimately, this acceptance of lying is a matter of opinion. Over time, I think, the best way to treat opinion is through writing and argument, setting an example of seeking truth.

What was the most difficult part of writing it?

Trying to understand the intricacies of the [Wouter] Basson trial. Translating and analysing the legal arguments and counterarguments, as well as reading the details of many of these atrocities.

What impression do you want readers to take away after reading this?

I want them to understand how we, in SA — and in any situation where group identities are in play — so quickly lost a sense of good and evil. Maybe what's necessary to get it back.

Do politicians pay enough attention to history — and should they?

They should pay attention to judgments of utility. History, like stories, is more often used to mislead than guide. We need politicians who pay attention to basic economic reasoning and economic history, and which societies have successfully reduced poverty, not half-baked criticisms of economic theory and Africanist dogma.

What do you believe are the greatest challenges we are facing now in SA, and how should they be tackled?

Poverty and violence. Poverty needs to be tackled by a conservative measure: the free market. Violence needs to be tackled by a radical measure, something that has never been explicitly attempted by any society: training an entire people into peacefulness. In other words: Adam Smith and Gandhi rather than Marx and Fanon.

Click here to buy The Poisoners. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

JENNIFER PLATT | ‘Cohorts’ are in for a treat with sequels and bonus chapters

Colleen Hoover has written a follow-up to 'It Ends With Us' and added a bonus chapter to her blockbuster 'Verity'
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi | The complexity of the story of the idea of SA

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi's book 'Land Matters: South Africa’s Failed Land Reforms and the Road Ahead' is shortlisted for the non-fiction award
Books
6 days ago

JENNIFER PLATT | Stunning selection of novels for coveted October release

Ian McEwan, Kate Atkinson and Cormac McCarthy are just some of the writers with new novels lined up for this month
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

The 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist

The shortlisted titles for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards, in partnership with Exclusive Books, have been announced.
Books
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. No escaping our history Fiction
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Q&A with Open Book Festival programme co-ordinator Frankie Murrey News
  4. Imraan Coovadia | Of vials and violence News
  5. BOOK BITES | Kerri Maher, Christina Hunger, Diane Chamberlain Books

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...