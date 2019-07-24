Non-Fiction

A frank, refreshing account of building a new-media business

Matthew Buckland fulfilled many an entrepreneur’s dream when he sold his business to M&C Saatchi for millions, and stayed on as MD

24 July 2019
The cover of 'So You Want to Build a Startup'? by the late Matthew Buckland.
Image: NB Publishers

Matthew Buckland built a business that employed 70+ people and counted Vodacom, Naspers, Mediclinic and J&B as clients. He fulfilled many an entrepreneur’s dream when he sold it to M&C Saatchi for millions, and stayed on as MD.

But a few years later he was out on his own again with a new venture and a new battle to fight: against cancer.

So You Want to Build a Startup? is a frank, refreshing account of the difficulties – and the fun ­– of building a new-media business.  

Matthew Buckland was an entrepreneur and investor with more than 20 years’ experience in management and strategic roles for internet and technology businesses.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Buckland headed up the online division of the Mail & Guardian and founded the award-winning 20FourLabs at Naspers. 

