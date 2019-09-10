Non-Fiction

An African intellectual uncovered

Discoveries will contribute to reshaping South Africa's literary history

UNISA Press Publisher
10 September 2019 - 16:43

Tiyo ‘Zisani’ Soga was a prominent yet little-studied 19th-century African intellectual.

Born in 1831 in free Xhosa lands, the son of a counsellor to the Xhosa chief Ngqika, Soga completed his degree at the Andersonian Institute in Glasgow in 1854 and was ordained as a minister in the United Presbyterian Church of Scotland in 1856. He returned to the Eastern Cape with his Scots bride, Janet née Burnside, as an active minister, prolific writer and translator.

Tiyo Soga: A Literary History offers a comprehensive study of Soga’s literary significance and his lasting relevance to African intellectualism, diaspora, and theological studies.

Author Joanne Ruth Davis presents fresh scholarship on Soga’s literary works. Her meticulous research has unearthed previously lost writings including speeches, letters, and two grammatical treatises on the use of Xhosa in the translation of the Bible into Xhosa. In combination, these discoveries will contribute to reshaping South African literary history.

Davis explores the different representations of Soga in works by other scholars. She explains Soga’s pivotal role in the Xhosa Bible translation and offers innovative ways to read his writings. The volume incorporates a detailed list of appendices to facilitate further scholarship on Soga. Among these are facsimile copies of original documents, including university and baptism records, and the Soga family register.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kora: a thorough account of a lost Khoisan language

The Kora language was believed to have disappeared. Then an academic managed to obtain recordings from two of the last living speakers
Books
5 months ago

How did apartheid legislature shape human settlement in the Eastern Cape?

Wotshela demonstrates how its land became captive via apartheid design
Books
5 months ago

Unisa celebrates three academics and press powerhouses

Joanne Davis, Prof Linda Godfrey and Dr Divya Singh are at the forefront of their fields.
Books
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Winners of the 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards announced News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  3. Booker Prize 2019 shortlist announced News
  4. Introducing substance use and abuse in SA brain behaviour and other perspectives Non-Fiction
  5. Kate Atkinson's 'Big Sky' - a morality tale written with dry wit and empathy News

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X