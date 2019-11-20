Non-Fiction

'Written Under the Skin' explores new approaches to unravelling legacies of the past

Emphasis on intergenerational transfer and continuity

20 November 2019 - 15:19
'Written Under the Skin: Blood and intergenerational memory in South Africa' by Carli Coetzee.
'Written Under the Skin: Blood and intergenerational memory in South Africa' by Carli Coetzee.
Image: Wits Press

A younger generation of South Africans are developing important and innovative ways of understanding SA’s past, challenging narratives that have, over the last decades, been informed by notions of forgiveness and reconciliation.

Carli Coetzee uses the image of history-rich blood to explore these approaches to intergenerational memory.

In this book, she revisits older archives and analyses contemporary SA cultural and literary forms.

The emphasis on blood challenges the privileged status skin has had as an explanatory category in thinking about identity. Instead, Coetzee emphasises intergenerational transfer and continuity.

She argues that a younger generation is contesting the terms through which to understand contemporary SA and interpreting the legacies of the past that remain under the visible layer of skin.

The chapters each concern blood: Mandela’s prison cell as a laboratory for producing bloodless freedom; the kinship relations created and resisted in accounts of Eugene de Kock in prison; Ruth First’s concern with information leaks in her accounts of her time in prison; the first human-to-human heart transplant and its relation to racialised attempts to salvage white identity; the #Fallist movement; the Abantu Book Festival; and activist scholarship and creative art works that use blood as a trope for thinking about change and continuity.

RELATED ARTICLES

New SA is beyond teething problems, the teeth are falling out, says John Kani

Telford Vice spoke to the three theatrical legends — John Kani, Antony Sher and  Janice Honeyman — behind a new play, 'Kunene and the King', which ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

The colour of justice: Hlonipha Mokoena takes on colourism

When the apartheid government manufactured racial classes in SA, it used its roughest tools to decide who belonged in which group.
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Hamilton Naki: Laboratory surgeon who defied the odds

HAMILTON Naki, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 78, was a gardener who became a brilliant laboratory surgeon and helped Chris Barnard do the ...
Lifestyle
14 years ago

Before forgiveness there must come remorse and apologies

Limpho Hani's recent response to the renewed application for parole by Clive Derby-Lewis, the killer of her late husband, Chris Hani, gives one ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. EXTRACT | 'Talking to Strangers' by Malcolm Gladwell Non-Fiction
  3. BOOK CLUB | Deon Meyer, Okechukwu Nzelu, Qarnita Loxton, Kurt Ellis News
  4. 'SA had to be reminded of the strength of Sobukwe's legacy' News
  5. Award-winning journalist details 'the Ramaphosa years' in new book Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Family takes 'body' to Old Mutual office to demand payment
X