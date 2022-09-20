LISTEN | Covid-19 frontline nurses in conversation with John Maytham

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast author Siedine Coetzee and nurse Roseanne Turner talk to CapeTalk Afternoon Drive host John Maytham about their experience as nurses on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.
ABOUT THE BOOK
“I proudly wear my badge as a Covid-19 frontline hero. I believe I was meant to be where I am during these trying times.”
Our nurses have witnessed the pandemic first-hand, compassionately caring for patients amid war-like circumstances.
The havoc caused by the pandemic highlighted existing fault lines in the health system, and nurses faced shortages of staff and vital life-saving equipment. Colleagues tested positive and died. Visitors were not allowed, so nurses had to be intermediaries between patients and desperate families trying to glean information over the phone. Despite these pressures, they remained at the forefront of the fight against the deadly virus.
This book brings together deeply personal stories of caring for patients in wards and ICU, of feeling overwhelmed, and experiencing the fear of being infected and passing Covid-19 to their families. There are also moving tales of personal growth and finding renewed purpose.
In Our Own Words shows the extreme resilience of nurses, even in the face of adversity, and that at the core of a “true” nurse remains the commitment to the patient.
Listen to their conversation here:
Covid-19 frontline nurses in conversation with John Maytham
