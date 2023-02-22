Non-Fiction

Thabo ‘T-Bose’ Mokwele pushes you to decide if you’re making right choices

22 February 2023 - 11:30 By Shaun Lunga
Thabo 'T-Bose' Mokwele's 'Pause' is a collection of reflections and meditations.
Thabo 'T-Bose' Mokwele's 'Pause' is a collection of reflections and meditations.
Image: Supplied

Pause: Are you making the right choices?
Thabo “T-Bose” Mokwele
Tracy McDonald Publishers

Pause is divided into four parts as Thabo “T-Bose” Mokwele shares his thoughts on self-mastery through his own life lessons, the books he has read and lessons he has learnt from people he has met. The book encourages the reader to press the pause button, to put it down and reflect.

Part one focuses on “You and Choices”.  This deals with the self, with introspection and self-understanding, with your time in your world, with surrendering to God, with making the best of your all too brief time in the world. He talks of the sacrifices we make to get what we want, he talks of the concept of opportunity cost. When you make a choice, the cost always needs to be weighed against benefit.

Part two, “You and Others”, covers your engagement with those around you. Don’t set yourself on fire to keep others warm, learn to live for yourself before you live for others.

There is a certain lack of intimacy about the book. It is at times impersonal. Mokwele doesn’t share enough of his own journey to the wisdom and the lessons he shares. He draws nuggets of wisdom from the books he has read. Books which occasionally promote egotistic, self-entitled and self-involved behaviour. Books which promote toxic productivity and a culture of overwork.

The target market for Pause is younger readers who are finding themselves, their place and their direction in the world. It’s for anyone experiencing an existential crisis. It’s for those who want to embrace life with all its challenges. 

The book can be somewhat overbearing. It closes conversations rather than opening them. Mokwele tends to tell the reader what to think rather than teaching them how to think. There is a certain inflexibility about his ideas which can occasionally be jarring.

According to Mokwele, Pause is not a self-help book. It is a collection of reflections and meditations: on life, on God, on money, relationships and parenting. He draws from conversations he has had on his radio show and with leaders, with the “sense-makers” of the world. Mokwele’s reflections are not new, but they are a reminder to tough it out in the wilderness, to stand fast and take charge of your life.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | If you are a nice racist, I have a book recommendation for you

Robin DiAngelo invites us, in her book 'Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm', to set aside explicit racism for the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

The horrors of law and history in Britain’s shameful colonial legacy

In his latest offering, Philippe Sands turns his attention to the Chagos Archipelago, a remote group of Indian Ocean islands
Books
1 week ago

Jarred Thompson on 'The Institute of The Creative Dying'

The author discusses his debut novel 'The Institute of The Creative Dying' — the underside of the story
Books
3 days ago

Franschhoek Literary Festival’s new patron package — booking further benefits for book lovers

Franschhoek will again be transformed into a literary hub from May 19-21, when the Franschhoek Literary Festival celebrates its 16th year.
Books
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thabo ‘T-Bose’ Mokwele pushes you to decide if you’re making right choices Non-Fiction
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Publishers Books
  4. Jarred Thompson on 'The Institute of The Creative Dying' Fiction
  5. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...