Thabo ‘T-Bose’ Mokwele pushes you to decide if you’re making right choices

Pause: Are you making the right choices?
Thabo “T-Bose” Mokwele
Tracy McDonald Publishers
Pause is divided into four parts as Thabo “T-Bose” Mokwele shares his thoughts on self-mastery through his own life lessons, the books he has read and lessons he has learnt from people he has met. The book encourages the reader to press the pause button, to put it down and reflect.
Part one focuses on “You and Choices”. This deals with the self, with introspection and self-understanding, with your time in your world, with surrendering to God, with making the best of your all too brief time in the world. He talks of the sacrifices we make to get what we want, he talks of the concept of opportunity cost. When you make a choice, the cost always needs to be weighed against benefit.
Part two, “You and Others”, covers your engagement with those around you. Don’t set yourself on fire to keep others warm, learn to live for yourself before you live for others.
There is a certain lack of intimacy about the book. It is at times impersonal. Mokwele doesn’t share enough of his own journey to the wisdom and the lessons he shares. He draws nuggets of wisdom from the books he has read. Books which occasionally promote egotistic, self-entitled and self-involved behaviour. Books which promote toxic productivity and a culture of overwork.
The target market for Pause is younger readers who are finding themselves, their place and their direction in the world. It’s for anyone experiencing an existential crisis. It’s for those who want to embrace life with all its challenges.
The book can be somewhat overbearing. It closes conversations rather than opening them. Mokwele tends to tell the reader what to think rather than teaching them how to think. There is a certain inflexibility about his ideas which can occasionally be jarring.
According to Mokwele, Pause is not a self-help book. It is a collection of reflections and meditations: on life, on God, on money, relationships and parenting. He draws from conversations he has had on his radio show and with leaders, with the “sense-makers” of the world. Mokwele’s reflections are not new, but they are a reminder to tough it out in the wilderness, to stand fast and take charge of your life.
