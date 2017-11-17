Challenges ahead for Zimbabwe's economy - with or without Mugabe

The farm seizures crippled agricultural output, with the tobacco shipments only starting to return to previous levels last year. Still, the nation, which was the world’s fifth-largest producer of tobacco in 2000, is now number 15.

Zimbabwe’s economy has halved in size since 2000, according to the government. The country’s share of regional gross domestic product has dropped to less than 1% from 1.5% 37 years ago, when Mugabe came to power, World Bank data shows. It improved slightly during a unity government agreed to following disputed elections in 2008.

Hyperinflation peaked at about 500 billion% at the end of 2008, according to the International Monetary Fund, leading to the nation abandoning its own currency in favor of a basket of foreign exchange including the South African rand, the dollar, the euro and the pound, as well as so-called bond notes printed by the government. After 2 1/2 years of deflation, consumer prices started rising again in February, driven by a shortage of cash and higher food costs.

“The current euphoria in Zimbabwe over the prospect of a post-Mugabe era needs to be tempered by the understanding that what follows may not necessarily be much better,” Gary van Staden, an analyst at Paarl-based NKC African Economics, said.