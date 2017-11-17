Zimbabwe: South Africa is hardly qualified as a mediator

It is laughable that President Jacob Zuma is the point man on the Zimbabwean crisis when he needs the protection of a police battalion to go outside his house in his own country.

Zuma is seemingly the only person allowed a call with Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe as he sits holed up at State House in Harare, while the country remains under the control of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Zuma has also dispatched two special envoys to Harare, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and rookie State Security Minister Bongani Bongo, who would struggle to negotiate a shopping trolley through a supermarket aisle, let alone get army generals to roll back their power grab.