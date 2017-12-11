Show off your bump! Roxy Burger's fashion tips for a stylish pregnancy

Do you think moms-to-be should show off their bumps or disguise them?

Show them off! [Being pregnant] is such a special time in your life and it's something to be celebrated.

I was so appreciative to E! Entertainment that at no stage during filming How Do I Look? did they ever try and hide my bump; they were more than happy to have myself (and my bump) on the show.

Do you think the idea of buying maternity clothing is outdated?

I think that if you shop smartly you don't really need to buy maternity clothing.

I've bought a couple of key items like a stretch knit pencil skirt that I can wear again after baby is born, as well as stretchy bodysuits, which can be paired with pretty much anything.

The only thing I would invest in is a great pair of maternity jeans. Freddy's pregnancy jeans have saved my life!

But it also depends when you're pregnant; I think dressing a bump in summer is way easier than in winter.