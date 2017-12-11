Fashion & Beauty

Show off your bump! Roxy Burger's fashion tips for a stylish pregnancy

Host of 'How Do I Look? SA' and mom-to-be, Roxy Burger, talks pregnancy wardrobe essentials and the best Instagram accounts to follow for maternity style inspiration

12 December 2017 - 00:00 By NOKUBONGA THUSI
Do you think moms-to-be should show off their bumps or disguise them?

Show them off! [Being pregnant] is such a special time in your life and it's something to be celebrated.

I was so appreciative to E! Entertainment that at no stage during filming How Do I Look? did they ever try and hide my bump; they were more than happy to have myself (and my bump) on the show.  

Do you think the idea of buying maternity clothing is outdated?

I think that if you shop smartly you don't really need to buy maternity clothing.

I've bought a couple of key items like a stretch knit pencil skirt that I can wear again after baby is born, as well as stretchy bodysuits, which can be paired with pretty much anything. 

The only thing I would invest in is a great pair of maternity jeans. Freddy's pregnancy jeans have saved my life!

But it also depends when you're pregnant; I think dressing a bump in summer is way easier than in winter.

Top pregnancy fashion tip?  

Generally speaking, don't be afraid to rather show off your bump by wearing something tight instead of something flowy.

For example, I'm only five foot two and so look terrible if something is too big on me with my bump - I look like [I'm wearing] a tent! But if you're taller, you can rock a flowing maxi dress. 

Who has been your maternity style inspiration on Instagram?

It has to be Blake Lively; she is goals both when she's pregnant and when she isn't. Tamara Dey also looks incredible. 

What's been your secret to looking great throughout your pregnancy? 

My makeup artist, Morag Steyn - just kidding! 

For real though, I would encourage women not to be afraid to exercise throughout their pregnancy. If you are fit before you fall pregnant, there's no reason to stop [working out].

I think I've had such a fab pregnancy because I worked out. I did CrossFit and functional training until I was about seven months pregnant and now I'm doing aqua aerobics, which is awesome because it takes the strain off my back. I'm also still playing golf.

Exercising helps your mood, it'll help you to not put on tons of extra weight [during your pregnancy] apart from what is essential and healthy, and it'll also help you during the birth.

Catch Roxy Burger - and her bump - on 'How Do I Look? South Africa' on E! Entertainment Television, DStv channel 124, every Friday at 8pm.

