Business

CEO Initiative: New cabinet will boost confidence in the economy

27 February 2018 - 11:26 By Timeslive
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The CEO Initiative has lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet.

Read the full statement below: 

The CEO Initiative welcomes the changes announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the cabinet and are confident that these will bring stability to the national executive‚ boost confidence in our economy and set up the country for an improved growth trajectory.

The numerous changes to departments that are crucial to South Africa achieving higher economic growth have resulted in policy uncertainty and slow progress over the past two years. We acknowledge that there seems to be an effort to remove those individuals who have been implicated in allegations of state capture or any wrongdoing‚ which demonstrates commitment to rooting out corruption and maladministration within government ranks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet on February 26 2018. Find out who’s in and who’s out.

“We are encouraged by the appointment of credible and experienced ministers in portfolios that require particular attention and are important for investor confidence‚ such as public enterprises‚ finance and mineral resources. This demonstrates the president’s stated commitment to ensuring urgent reform of our state-owned enterprises‚ averting further credit ratings downgrades‚ as well as reinvigorating the critical mining industry‚” says Jabu Mabuza‚ Co-convenor of the CEO Initiative.

We welcome the commitment to review the size and structure of the cabinet in an effort to improve efficiencies and lower expenditure.

“As business‚ we remain committed to continue working with the government and labour in creating an environment that is conducive to achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth that benefits all South Africans‚” concludes Mabuza.

READ MORE

Axing Van Rooyen not enough‚ says DA

Just hours before axing Des van Rooyen from his Cabinet‚ President Cyril Rampaphosa vowed to act against the now-former cooperative governance ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Cabinet reshuffle: New dawn or new yawn?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's rejigged cabinet has been celebrated by some and scorned by others.
Politics
4 hours ago

Cabinet reshuffle: Ramaphosa put the ANC first‚ says DA

The DA has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle‚ saying he had put the ANC first.
Politics
4 hours ago

Cabinet reshuffle: Ja well‚ no fine‚ says Cosatu

Trade union federation Cosatu has welcomed the cabinet reshuffle announced on Monday but said the consultation process could have been handled better.
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Third Gupta-owned mine fails to pay workers' salaries Business
  2. Rand gains on rumours of possible Cabinet reshuffle Business
  3. How Western Cape farmers are being hit by the drought Business
  4. Budget 2018 at a glance Business
  5. The Weinstein Company to file for bankruptcy Business

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X