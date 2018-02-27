The CEO Initiative has lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet.

Read the full statement below:

The CEO Initiative welcomes the changes announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the cabinet and are confident that these will bring stability to the national executive‚ boost confidence in our economy and set up the country for an improved growth trajectory.

The numerous changes to departments that are crucial to South Africa achieving higher economic growth have resulted in policy uncertainty and slow progress over the past two years. We acknowledge that there seems to be an effort to remove those individuals who have been implicated in allegations of state capture or any wrongdoing‚ which demonstrates commitment to rooting out corruption and maladministration within government ranks.