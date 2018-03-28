Business

Brace for an increase in the price of petrol

28 March 2018 - 19:13 By Timeslive
Petrol pump. (File photo.)
Petrol pump. (File photo.)
Image: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

The price of petrol will go up by 72 cents per litre next Wednesday‚ Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe has announced.

He said the main reasons for the increases were the increase in the fuel and road accident fun levies‚ a slight depreciation in the rand against the dollar‚ an increase in transport costs and a rise in crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Also listed as a contributing factor was the decommissioning of the Durban to Johannesburg pipeline (DJP) by Transnet‚ which meant that fuel supplied to certain zones would now have to be transported by road from Durban‚ Kroonstad and Sasolburg‚ which was more costly.

It was announced during the Budget speech in Parliament in February that the Fuel Fund Levy would be increased by 22c/l and the Road Accident Fund Levy by 30c/l.

The increase in transport costs which contributed to the hike in the petrol price is as a result of increases approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) to the pipeline transport tariff and road transport tariff increases announced by the Road Freight Association (RFA) in October 2017.

The price of diesel will go up by 65.2c/l and the retail price of LP gas by 39c/kg‚ but the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 2.3c/l.

READ MORE

Interest rate cuts to soften VAT blow

The Reserve Bank delivered on South Africans’ hope for a cut in interest rates on Wednesday‚ announcing a reduction of 25 basis points in the repo ...
Business
4 hours ago

Listeriosis outbreak could hit broader economy

South Africa’s listeriosis outbreak could have a financial impact that extends far beyond the companies at the heart of the current crisis‚ Trade and ...
Business
7 hours ago

Less time to object to Eskom price hike

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has moved public hearings on Eskom’s requested 33% tariff hike forward by around two weeks‚ ...
Business
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC to discuss bringing elections forward to capitalise on 'Ramaphoria' Business
  2. Breathing fresh air into SA's economy Business
  3. SAA passengers‚ revenues drop Business
  4. Gordhan plans sweeping changes for Eskom, Sanral and other SOEs Business
  5. Eskom overspent on primary energy costs and should not get refund: Outa Business

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X