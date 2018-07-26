We need more artisans.

This was the sentiment expressed by Gauteng infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo‚ speaking alongside deputy higher education minister Buti Manamela on Thursday. The duo said society needed to do away with the mindset that artisan jobs were less important‚ saying that their skills were in demand in South Africa at the moment.

They also urged people to enrol in colleges‚ irrespective of their ages.

Manamela also argued that artisan jobs were regarded as lesser prestige because one got their hands dirty. But he said this needed to be done away with‚ saying there were many benefits of this kind of work - including good salaries. “Artisans are better paid than some of us in suits and ties‚” he said.

According to Bethuel Netshiswinzhe‚ head of the infrastructure department‚ the average entry salary of an artisan in the department was R199‚000 per annum. Meanwhile‚ it is R368‚000 per annum at Eskom.

Netshiswinzhe‚ Manamela and Mamabolo were speaking at the Moses Kotane skills centre programme‚ launched at George Tabor Campus TVET College‚ Soweto.