'Please call me' service started at MTN - Ari Kahn

While the battle over compensation for "Please Call Me" inventor Nkosana Makate spilled over at Vodacom headquarters on Thursday, a former MTN consultant shed light on the back story to the cellphone service.

Ari Kahn, speaking on the talk radio 702 Breakfast show hosted by Bongani Bingwa, said the idea was not something new and originally belonged to MTN.

"It is not something new, to be fair. Vodacom have been telling me this for the past 10 years privately and I think they have come to a conscious point where they are saying they need to acknowledge the truth and the truth is what they are stating," Khan said, speaking from California in the US.

Khan came forward as the real "Please Call Me" inventor as far back as 2013.

He told Fin24 at the time that Vodacom had only profited because MTN chose not to enforce its Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) from the patent it was granted.

He said that MTN had already sent hundreds of millions of "Please Call Me" messages over its public network before Vodacom launched their idea.

Kahn told 702 that 10 million MTN users had already used the same system that Vodacom had deployed.