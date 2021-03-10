Business

Denel braces for more losses, denies 'trading recklessly'

10 March 2021 - 16:54 By Reuters
Denel expects to make further losses in its current financial year. File photo.
Denel expects to make further losses in its current financial year. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

SA's state weapons manufacturer Denel expects to make further losses in its current financial year, it said in a presentation to lawmakers on Wednesday, as its acting chair denied the company was trading “recklessly”.

Denel makes military equipment for SA's armed forces and for export but has struggled for years with liquidity problems. Its latest financial results for the year to the end of March 2020 showed it was insolvent, with liabilities exceeding assets by more than R2bn.

It forecast a loss of more than R1.5bn for the year to end March 2021 after a R2bn loss last year.

“We have challenges, but we are not at that stage where ... Denel is trading recklessly,” acting chairperson Gloria Serobe told parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), responding to questions about the dire state of the company's finances.

The law prohibits companies from conducting their business “recklessly” or trading when insolvent.

Denel CFO resigns, extending series of exits

State-owned defence company Denel said on Monday that chief financial officer Carmen le Grange had resigned, extending a series of resignations that ...
Business
1 week ago

“We do have plans that we think are doable,” Serobe added, citing long-held plans to get rid of non-core assets.

After the National Treasury did not allocate Denel new bailouts funds in the 2021 budget presented last month, the company suffered a string of resignations from its board of directors.

Serobe described the revelation that there was no financial support in the budget as “quite overwhelming”. She said every six months the board did a financial distress test and every 12 months a “going concern” test.

“It was important for us how the budget speech looks like. And with that, together with our shareholder department, we are having to make a plan as to how we answer the going concern test, and how we answer the financial distress test.”

Phumulo Masualle, the deputy public enterprises minister, said Denel was a strategic asset for the country and his ministry was “looking at sharpening the turnaround strategy”.

READ MORE:

Leaders must get their heads out of the sand

If SA were a company, given its deepening crisis, management experts might describe it as a burning platform: a perilous state in which urgent and ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

State is tackling the problems of SOEs

The purpose of a thesis is to analyse and comment on information from a body of research and how it relates to the chosen topic or subject matter.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Former Denel boss admits mistake in giving contract to Gupta-linked firm

The former CEO of Denel Land Systems admitted that award contracts to a company linked to the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane ...
Politics
3 months ago

Most read

  1. SA loses crown as gateway to Africa Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  3. 'New banking talent welcome' Business
  4. Eskom to probe allegations of racism against CEO André de Ruyter Business
  5. Tailor your mobile banking experience with Standard Bank’s new Add-on Store Business

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students.