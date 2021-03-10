Denel braces for more losses, denies 'trading recklessly'

SA's state weapons manufacturer Denel expects to make further losses in its current financial year, it said in a presentation to lawmakers on Wednesday, as its acting chair denied the company was trading “recklessly”.

Denel makes military equipment for SA's armed forces and for export but has struggled for years with liquidity problems. Its latest financial results for the year to the end of March 2020 showed it was insolvent, with liabilities exceeding assets by more than R2bn.

It forecast a loss of more than R1.5bn for the year to end March 2021 after a R2bn loss last year.

“We have challenges, but we are not at that stage where ... Denel is trading recklessly,” acting chairperson Gloria Serobe told parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), responding to questions about the dire state of the company's finances.

The law prohibits companies from conducting their business “recklessly” or trading when insolvent.