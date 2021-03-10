Foodie Di Bibby on what inspires her and creating ‘deceptively easy’ recipes

Based in Johannesburg, Di Bibby is the author of Bibby’s Kitchen Cookbook and the e-book Beautiful Home Food.

She shares her love of food through teaching, food styling, recipes and her own evocative food photography — and her memes.

You may drool over the visuals but her words, the storyline, are the essence of deliciousness. Bibby is a cookery teacher, food stylist, recipe developer, food photographer and content creator of Bibby’s Kitchen.

Where do you find the inspiration for your posts?

Finding a good post always starts with developing unique recipes that are reliable and on trend with what’s happening in food. When I launched the Bibby’s Kitchen blog I had to learn how to style and photograph food. Ultimately, these skills have enabled me to create, style and photograph both cookbooks.

Apart from your cooking skills you are an accomplished food photographer.

Having previously worked in the fashion industry definitely helped with the creative process of food styling and photography. Other than that, it’s just practice and repeat and all the images are captured on camera.