Engen walking the talk with Gen Zs

Engen has been voted SA’s Coolest Petrol Station by the country’s Gen Zs in the Sunday Times Generation Next, for the 12th consecutive year. The award attests to the consistency of Engen’s values and commitment to client-centric offerings, innovation, and sustainability.

Seelan Naidoo, Engen’s general manager of retail, says recognition by young South Africans, particularly in the middle of a pandemic, is a special honour and humbling for Engen.

“While many South Africans have been affected in various ways by the pandemic, young people have had their lifestyles significantly altered, including their financial security. That they continue to appraise the Engen brand speaks to our investment in being able to deliver on their expectations in terms of value for money while aligning with their values.”

Engen’s insights into Gen Zs indicate they generally identify with young, tech-savvy organisations, offering services that make their lives easier and saves them money.

“They also connect with businesses aligned with their values and demonstrate heightened concern about the environment, climate change and natural disasters,” says Naidoo.

Engen has been deliberate in using the past year to guide its business model and offerings, while remaining actively involved in community interventions aimed at responding to the real impact of the pandemic, including contributing to food relief efforts, targeted fuel donations that provide humanitarian aid, and public communication initiatives.

In the spirit of moving forward together, Naidoo says Engen will continue to push the boundaries of technology and innovation while always remaining a committed corporate citizen.

“We will continue to use digital initiatives to respond to the needs of our consumers while using insights into changing behaviour patterns to anticipate future ones. As we navigate the post-pandemic world, we pledge to make everyday life for our customers simpler and better, while never neglecting our social responsibilities.|

This article was paid for by Engen.