Online trading rollercoaster: can you make money when the markets drop?

The start to 2022 has been incredibly volatile. The Nasdaq narrowly avoided its worst start to a year, while the S&P 500 recorded its weakest January market performance since 2009.

The already volatile cryptocurrency market also declined dramatically throughout January.

What should you do when the markets drop? Is there still money to be made? Fred Razak, senior trading specialist at CMTrading, the largest and best-performing broker in Africa, answers these questions and more:

The start of 2022 has been disastrous for the Nasdaq — what happened?

People are taking money off the table. Stocks are appreciating at levels I’m uncertain are sustainable. This type of growth of the past two years is not sustainable. So, the question is, what's the true value of the market right now? Consider Apple, Microsoft or Tesla. All these huge companies cannot sustain their earning revenues at these levels. It's just not happening. So, there will be corrections to the markets.

What can traders do when the markets are down?

Traders don’t have to bounce back for the markets. Good traders don't care which way the markets are going as long as there is volatility.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, I would say even on March 18 2021, we have capitalised on the downside. We saw the worst, in terms of such a huge decline in the markets, in history, and now the markets have bounced back.

The Fang stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google) plus Microsoft, which reflect the Nasdaq, have not just bounced back, but they’ve almost tripled in size since then. Microsoft went from about $150 (R2,273) to $300 (R4,546). Facebook and Apple also tripled in the past two years. Amazon saw tremendous appreciation in the price of its stock. So, the fact that we retrace for the first time since 2020 is well overdue. The markets will correct themselves, and that's normal.

Is there still money to be made?

This is probably the best trading environment that anybody could be involved in, perhaps in history. It's unbelievable what's happening in the markets. The volatility is just so overwhelming, I think, for traders and investors alike. If you're an investor, you'll go through a rollercoaster, but if you're a trader, you are taking advantage of these moves. You really have a tremendous advantage on the market.