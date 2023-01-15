Yellen leads new US-Africa policy with trip to South Africa, Senegal, Zambia
15 January 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to South Africa, Senegal and Zambia during the next two weeks, as the US aims to strengthen ties with a continent that has been the focus of Chinese trade and investment for years...
