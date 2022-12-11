Luxury property market soars as the rich fall in love with expensive stuff all over again
Real estate agents report rising demand for homes with eye-watering price tags
11 December 2022 - 00:00 By LIESL VENTER
The uber rich in South Africa are back to splashing out on high-end brands now that the pandemic is over, but for many their biggest purchases are exclusive properties that offer opulent privacy. ..
Luxury property market soars as the rich fall in love with expensive stuff all over again
Real estate agents report rising demand for homes with eye-watering price tags
The uber rich in South Africa are back to splashing out on high-end brands now that the pandemic is over, but for many their biggest purchases are exclusive properties that offer opulent privacy. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos