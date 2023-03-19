Business

National shutdown: Businesses to defy EFF

Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's 'national shutdown'

19 March 2023 - 00:03 By Khulekani Magubane and Thabiso Mochiko

Big business plans to defy  the EFF’s  call for a “national shutdown” tomorrow, though retailers, shopping malls and key economic hubs such as airports and ports have beefed up security...

