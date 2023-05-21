The Big Read
State proposes movable assets as collateral for SMME loans
Equipment, livestock, vehicles, inventory and cash and cash equivalents could be used by the sector to secure funding, says government
21 May 2023 - 00:00
Small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) could offer livestock, vehicles and furniture to financial institutions as security for loans to expand their operations — if government has its way. ..
The Big Read
State proposes movable assets as collateral for SMME loans
Equipment, livestock, vehicles, inventory and cash and cash equivalents could be used by the sector to secure funding, says government
Small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) could offer livestock, vehicles and furniture to financial institutions as security for loans to expand their operations — if government has its way. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos