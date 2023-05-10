Politics

Government promises R15bn to rebuild Jagersfontein, create jobs in Xhariep district

10 May 2023
Homes, cars and other structures were devastated after the collapse of a tailings dam in Jagersfontein in September 2022.
Homes, cars and other structures were devastated after the collapse of a tailings dam in Jagersfontein in September 2022. File photo.
Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana has promised residents in the Xhariep district municipality that more than R15bn in investment will create jobs in the area.  

Dukwana and Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited Jagersfontein in the Kopanong local municipality on Tuesday — almost eight months after a mine tailings dam wall collapsed, destroying properties, killing two people and leaving many destitute. One person is still missing.

The visit focused on the issues of rebuilding the community and addressing economic challenges such as unemployment and poverty.  

The premier’s office said the building of new homes for displaced people was under way and Mashatile visited one of the houses nearing completion. He indicated he was satisfied with the standard of the structure.

Kopanong mayor Xolani Tseletsele, deputy co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Parks Tau, deputy trade, industry & competition minister Fikile Majola and Mashatile visited the water treatment plant.

The delegation also met the mine management, who reiterated their commitment to take full responsibility for the losses suffered by the community and vowed to be at the centre of restoration and rebuilding.

The provincial government is expected to launch two mega projects in the district. The first is a solar power plant expected to bring an estimated 6,000 jobs in Xhariep. The second is a hemp/cannabis industrial site to manufacture textile, medicinal and hygiene products. 

The provincial department of agriculture has earmarked R4m for agriculture in Kopanong. “The funds will be directed to assisting small-scale farmers who lost livestock, animal feed, water reticulation and fencing,” said the provincial government.  

To mitigate against drug and alcohol abuse and other social ills in Jagersfontein and surrounding areas, it was also announced that the department of sport, arts, culture & recreation will build a multipurpose centre in Kopanong. 

Mashatile established a project management task team comprising deputy ministers, MECs, mayors, municipal officials and experts who will meet regularly and oversee implementation of deliverables.  

“To rebuild Xhariep we need to reimagine it and that begins with letting go of our attachment to the old. We will build an industrial area which will house a variety of companies — among others, soap factories, hemp factories and the agricultural industry,” Dukwana said.

A skills development institution to develop and upskill the youth is also planned, he added. “This initiative will empower our communities to be a place of economic activity that has full control of the entire value chain. Through education we will solve our own problems here at home.”

