Business

Rand hits new low amid dollar strength, poor outlook

31 May 2023 - 07:52 By Alexander Winning and Tannur Anders and Rachel Savage
The rand hit a new low in early trade on Tuesday, touching 19.860 to the dollar. File photo.
The rand hit a new low in early trade on Tuesday, touching 19.860 to the dollar. File photo.
Image: Reuters

The rand hit a record low on Tuesday on the back of a strengthening dollar and souring local investor sentiment that has seen huge capital outflows from the country.

At 15.18 GMT, the rand traded at 19.690 against the dollar, about 0.09% weaker than its previous close. It hit a new low in early trade on Tuesday, touching 19.860 to the dollar.

The currency has lost more than 7% against the greenback since the start of the month and more than 15% since the beginning of the year.

Africa's most industrialised economy faces its worst rolling blackouts, which are further worsening persistent high inflation and pushing the central bank of continue to hike interest rates.

The dollar weakened slightly on Tuesday and was down 0.144% to 104.1 against a basket of global currencies. The index nonetheless remains close to a two-and-half-month high.

The dollar-rand exchange rate “is very much at the mercy of the US at present and will continue to do so until we get more clarity”, said DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas.

Greg Davies, head of wealth at asset manager Cratos Capital, said South Africa was a less desirable investment destination for international investors due to the power crisis.

Shares on the JSE were lower, with the blue-chip Top-40 index closing 0.73% weaker and broader all-share index ending the day 0.88% down.

The power crisis is also taking a toll on the earnings of some top companies with Tiger Brands, the country's biggest food producer, warning it might not be able to meet its profits for the year due to the blackouts.

“We've had poor results coming from Tiger Brands and Pepkor, two companies closely followed by foreigners,” said Casparus Treurnicht, analyst and portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management.

Tiger Brands shares crashed by more than 16%, while major retailer Pepkor lost more than tenth of its market value.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, the yield closing up 19.5 basis points at 11.315%, its highest level since the Covid-19 global market rout in early April 2020.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Reserve Bank warns load-shedding likely to negatively impact economic activity for at least next 12 months

In the first five months of this year, about 13,000 GWh have been shed, more than in the entire 2022 when 11,697 was shed, SARB calculations show.
Business Times
1 day ago

It's time to dump the MPC rogue unit

Hiking interest rates 50bp is sheer madness and shows the urgency of changing the Reserve Bank’s mandate, writes Duma Gqubule
Business Times
3 days ago

Why more retailers are entering the clothing market

Value clothing retailers are aggressively expanding to tap into consumer demand for affordable and basic clothing as the economy stagnates.
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rate hike: all pain, no gain? Business
  2. DAWIE ROODT | Don't blame the Reserve Bank for higher interest rates Opinion
  3. Reserve Bank sounds alarm on threat of sanctions over SA's Russia-Ukraine stance Business
  4. Rand hits new low amid dollar strength, poor outlook Business
  5. WATCH | We put ‘f****’ on Russian ship Lady R, Thandi Modise tells MPs Business

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death