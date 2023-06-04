Karpowership upbeat over victories
But activists vow to fight on against a deal they say will be bad for the environment and the economy
04 June 2023 - 00:02
Karpowership is upbeat about recent government approval of plans to moor its power-producing ships at South African ports and has had positive engagements with environmental regulators, the Turkish company has told Business Times...
Karpowership upbeat over victories
But activists vow to fight on against a deal they say will be bad for the environment and the economy
Karpowership is upbeat about recent government approval of plans to moor its power-producing ships at South African ports and has had positive engagements with environmental regulators, the Turkish company has told Business Times...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos