News

Guardian of SA’s finances Dondo Mogajane leaves with a warning

Outgoing Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane says the state coffers have to be protected from those who want to loot them

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
10 April 2022 - 00:00

Outgoing Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane says the past few years in the job have worn him out and he is quitting despite entreaties to stay on from finance minister Enoch Godongwana...

