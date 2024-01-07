Business

New court action over Tongaat rescue

07 January 2024 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

RCL Foods has filed another urgent interdict to stop a meeting scheduled for Wednesday to vote on Tongaat Hulett's rescue plans, citing an “unlawful” revised plan by one of the bidders for the ailing sugar group...

