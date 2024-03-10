Sale of SAA to strategic equity partner Takatso ‘in jeopardy’
Some government and ANC leaders are calling for a 're-evaluation' of the airline's value
10 March 2024 - 00:04
The sale of SAA to a strategic equity partner could be in jeopardy as some government and ANC leaders seek a re-evaluation of the airline's value, and for the state to retain a majority stake in the carrier. ..
