Business

African countries must boost local sourcing of ingredients to ensure food security, says expert

Companies must develop local supply chains, instead of importing staples, says sustainable trade firm

07 April 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Food production companies will have to boost the local and regional sourcing of their ingredients to 80% within the next decade if the African continent is to enjoy food security...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Wars in Ukraine and Middle East show need for more intra-Africa trade Business
  2. WAMKELE NENE AND STAVROS NICOLAOU | A new era of free trade has arrived for SA ... Opinion
  3. AZWIMPHELELI LANGALANGA | Agoa on a contested continent in a changing ... Opinion
  4. World food price index falls in February for seventh straight month World
  5. Dry weather hits Southern Africa’s farmers, putting key maize supplies at risk: ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. SA may soon export more livestock to meet demand in Saudi Arabia News

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Double trouble for Cartrack customers Business
  2. SAM MKOKELI | Will Ramaphosa choose Mr Snail Patel, again? Opinion
  3. Sars cracks down on money launderers Business
  4. GUGU LOURIE | Does Canal+ have an insider at MultiChoice? Opinion
  5. Tyme Bank aims for top-three spot Business

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'