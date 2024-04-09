Make your SME work smarter and more efficiently: add a Mac to the team

Small business is big business.

If you’re an entrepreneur with a small or medium business (SME), you’re part of a vital sector that employs more than half of SA's national workforce and makes up more than a third of the country's GDP, according to a report by the International Finance Corp.

Even if you’re the sole employee of your enterprise, you’re making a difference by creating opportunities and helping to boost the economy. And now there’s a way to make your SME work even smarter and more efficiently: get a Mac on your team.

Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why more and more South African SMEs are putting the new generation of Apple MacBooks to work, with help and guidance from the experts at iStore Business:

Mac gets your business on the move

Thanks to their lightweight aluminium unibody construction and integrated SoC (system on a chip) design, MacBooks are ideal for carrying on with work wherever your business takes you. Even a full day in the field won’t drain the battery, which can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Mac means business right from the start

Every MacBook comes equipped with a range of powerful, easy-to-use apps to get your business up and running. Pages for word processing and layout, Numbers for crunching numbers, KeyNote for dazzling presentations and more. And Mac is fully compatible with Microsoft Office too, so you’ll be able to share and collaborate across multiple platforms.

Mac for virtual meetings

Business knows no boundaries when you’re working on a Mac. MacBooks feature HD webcams and high-quality speakers, for crystal-clear communication on remote video calls. You can also chat on FaceTime, even if the other party is on Windows or Android.

Mac keeps your valuable data safe and secure

With System Integrity Protection safeguarding your MacBook at the root level, and FileVault encryption protecting your data from unauthorised access, your MacBook is safe from prying eyes.

Even if your MacBook is lost or stolen, you can remotely enable Activation Lock to make sure that nobody else will be able to use it or access what’s on it.

Mac makes your business look good

Built into every Mac is a quality that goes beyond the everyday mechanics of getting the job done. MacBooks are beautifully designed, with stunning retina displays that add crispness to text and vivid detail to images and videos. Everything looks better when you’re working on a Mac.

Mac makes sound business sense

For productivity, efficiency, and ease of use, a MacBook pays for itself while you’re using it. But it pays off in the long run as well, when it comes to residual value and ROI, as confirmed by a recent Forrester study.

Your MacBook will last for many years if well looked after, or you can trade it in for a discount on a new model with iStore’s exclusive trade-in programme.

For more information on how iStore Business can help power up your SME, click here.

This article was sponsored by iStore.