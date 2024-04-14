Income and jobs jump in Coega
Government eyes further developments in its other SEZs and plans to establish similar zones in other parts of the country
14 April 2024 - 00:00
As the government prepares to develop more special economic zones (SEZs), Coega in the Eastern Cape has seen its income jump 15.9% to R18.9bn in two years, along with an increase in employment. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.