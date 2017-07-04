Book Review: high society thriller 'The Destroyers' is a page-turner

Christopher Bollen is editor-at-large for Interview magazine and knows about disaffected, wealthy New Yorkers, as evidenced by his first two novels Lightning People and Orient.

In his latest outing, The Destroyers, he moves the action to the Greek island of Patmos, where Ian Bedsloe has washed up after the death of his estranged father, a wealthy manufacturer of baby food.

Disinherited and depressed, he steals some money from his father's account and skips town before the funeral, heading for the shelter of Charlie, Charalambos Konstantinou, his old friend from their days at an elite school in New York.

Charlie is the younger - and way richer - son of a Greek industrialist who has retreated to the fabled island to run a yacht- chartering company. He welcomes Ian like a brother and draws him into his circle of gilded allsorts: his lover Sonny, a former Hollywood star; Adrian, the gorgeous gay son of a crooked Polish billionaire and the lover of Charlie's cousin Rassym, and Miles, a louche, bibulous Brit aristocrat. And then there's Louise, Ian's ex from college, who he might just still be in love with.

At first all is golden. All is calm. Marinated in vodka, the group shifts from yacht to taverna to balcony, soaked in ennui. Ian begins to breathe, thinking he has outrun his past, when he was wrongly accused of malfeasance.

Charlie offers him a job as his 2IC; Louise and he are excavating their college passion; New York is fading.

But then the benign island starts to warp into a baneful place of deceit and violence. There's the bomb at Charlie's favourite taverna, which went off when he was due to be there. There are the deranged hippies on the beach, two of whom die in a motorcycle accident.