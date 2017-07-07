Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend
Catch 'The Lion King' at an outdoor cinema and book ahead for a cool comedy festival
MUSIC
The Ildo Nandja Trio
The bassist performs alongside his friends, pianist Neil Gonsalves and drummer Sibusiso Zondi.
When: Friday, July 7, 7pm
Where: The Jazzy Rainbow, 93 Smiso Nkwanyana Road, Morningside. Tickets R70. To book call 031-303-8398 or e-mail jazzyrainbow@mweb.co.za
Midday Shandis Nton Nton
Your favourite Gagasi FM presenters and DJs visit a popular lounge in Clermont.
When: Saturday, July 8, noon.
Where: Comfort Zone Jazz Lounge, 48 Madondo Road, Clermont. Tickets R50.
Eighties Reunion Party #2
When: Saturday, July 8, 6:30pm
Where: Durban Shongweni Club, corner Kassier and Cliffdale roads. Free entry, but a donation of dog food and/or dog blankets to support KZN Valley Dogs would be appreciated.
Tete Mbambisa SA-UK Big Sound
Jazz
When: Sunday, July 9, 1pm to 5pm
Where: The Rainbow Restaurant, 23 Stanfield Lane, Pinetown. Tickets R100 at webtickets.co.za
BBC Beats
Bowling, with music thereafter. Full bar open and food will be on sale.
When: 4pm to 9pm on Mondays
Where: Berea Bowling Club, Ferguson Road, Glenwood. Tickets R50.
LIFESTYLE
Summer Body
Beginner and advanced training with personal trainer Thabani Mfeka.
When: Saturday, July 8, 7am to 8am, and subsequent Saturdays until September 23
Where: Big Box Co, Malandela Road, KwaMashu. Free.
Outdoor Cinema: The Lion King
When: Saturday, July 8, 5pm to 8.30pm
Where: Durban Botanic Gardens, John Zikhali Road. Tickets R80 to R95 at webtickets.co.za
Teatro Kids Holiday School
Send your 4- to 12-year-olds for morning classes in baking, art, theatre and language at holiday school.
When: July 10 - 14, 7.30am
Where: Dante Alighieri Durban, 82 Fairway, Durban North. R80 per day. Call 031-568-7633.
BOOK NOW
Heat City Comedy Festival
Twenty-five comics congregate for the first of hopefully many annual Durban mirth festivals.
When: July 19 - 23
Where: The Winston Pub, 9 Clark Road, Glenwood. Tickets R60 presale at heatcity.nutickets.co.za , R80 at the door.
Salon Sue
Comedy starring Maeshni Naicker in her first solo role.
When: July 28 - 30
Where: iZulu Theatre, Sibaya Casino, Umhlanga. Tickets R120 at computicket.com
