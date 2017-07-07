Lifestyle

Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend

Catch 'The Lion King' at an outdoor cinema and book ahead for a cool comedy festival

07 July 2017 - 11:06 By Siphiliselwe Makhanya
Maeshni Naicker will be splitting sides as Salon Sue at the iZulu Theatre.
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

The Ildo Nandja Trio

The bassist performs alongside his friends, pianist Neil Gonsalves and drummer Sibusiso Zondi.

When: Friday, July 7, 7pm

Where: The Jazzy Rainbow, 93 Smiso Nkwanyana Road, Morningside. Tickets R70. To book call 031-303-8398 or e-mail jazzyrainbow@mweb.co.za

Midday Shandis Nton Nton

Your favourite Gagasi FM presenters and DJs visit a popular lounge in Clermont.

When: Saturday, July 8, noon.

Where: Comfort Zone Jazz Lounge, 48 Madondo Road, Clermont. Tickets R50.

Eighties Reunion Party #2

When: Saturday, July 8, 6:30pm

Where: Durban Shongweni Club, corner Kassier and Cliffdale roads. Free entry, but a donation of dog food and/or dog blankets to support KZN Valley Dogs would be appreciated.

Tete Mbambisa SA-UK Big Sound

Jazz

When: Sunday, July 9, 1pm to 5pm

Where: The Rainbow Restaurant, 23 Stanfield Lane, Pinetown. Tickets R100 at webtickets.co.za

BBC Beats

Bowling, with music thereafter. Full bar open and food will be on sale.

When: 4pm to 9pm on Mondays

Where: Berea Bowling Club, Ferguson Road, Glenwood. Tickets R50.

LIFESTYLE

Summer Body

Beginner and advanced training with personal trainer Thabani Mfeka.

When: Saturday, July 8, 7am to 8am, and subsequent Saturdays until September 23

Where: Big Box Co, Malandela Road, KwaMashu. Free.

Outdoor Cinema: The Lion King

When: Saturday, July 8, 5pm to 8.30pm 

Where: Durban Botanic Gardens, John Zikhali Road. Tickets R80 to R95 at webtickets.co.za

Teatro Kids Holiday School

Send your 4- to 12-year-olds for morning classes in baking, art, theatre and language at holiday school.

When: July 10 - 14, 7.30am 

Where: Dante Alighieri Durban, 82 Fairway, Durban North. R80 per day. Call 031-568-7633.

BOOK NOW

Heat City Comedy Festival

Twenty-five comics congregate for the first of hopefully many annual Durban mirth festivals.

When: July 19 - 23

Where: The Winston Pub, 9 Clark Road, Glenwood. Tickets R60 presale at heatcity.nutickets.co.za , R80 at the door.

Salon Sue

Comedy starring Maeshni Naicker in her first solo role.

When: July 28 - 30

Where: iZulu Theatre, Sibaya Casino, Umhlanga. Tickets R120 at computicket.com

