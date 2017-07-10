Get over insomnia in 4 easy steps

Remember: one cycle lasts 90 minutes and the average person needs five cycles a night, so you should be aiming for roughly 7 hours and 30 minutes sleep.

3) Optimise your sleeping environment

In an ideal world your bedroom should be a place dedicated to rest and relaxation. This means your brain will automatically start to switch off when you enter it. Empty your room. TVs and other gadgets are sources of mental stimulation and distraction; they make it much harder to wind down in the evening. Black-out blinds are essential. You don't want your melatonin schedule to be affected by fluorescent lights outside. (An eye mask is a viable alternative.)

Your bedroom should be cooler than the rest of the house, with circulating fresh air. Studies suggest the ideal bedroom temperature is 18C to 20C.

4) Consider supplements

These aren't sleeping pills. They're natural supplements that assist in regulating sleep hormones. Get advice from a doctor first.

• Magnesium with L-threonate: Studies suggest that the L-threonate increases magnesium absorption. I have been using this for a few months now and have found it quite effective. I am naturally more of an early riser and tend to be a light sleeper; this product has helped reduce the number of times I wake up during the night.

• Valerian: A herb that's often recommended to reduce the amount of time it takes to nod off.

• 5HTP: This molecule acts as a precursor to serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter essential for a good night's sleep.

• Melatonin: This hormone can be used in supplement form as an occasional sleep aid and is especially effective against jet lag. - The Daily Telegraph

• This article was originally published in The Times.