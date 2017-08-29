'Good Me Bad Me': keen psychological thriller about damaged children & what made them so

Good Me Bad Me hooks the reader from the first page.

Annie's mother is a serial killer of children and in the opening scenes Annie turns her in to the police.

With her name changed to Milly, she is placed with a foster family until her mother's trial some months on.

Told in the first person, we live in Milly's mind as she tries to make a fresh start.

"I based Milly on a girl I treated years ago," says Land. "Her mother was involved in serious harm to children, and this girl - she was 15 - eventually confessed that inside she felt she was a different colour from other people; that no matter what, she would be just like her mother. So the character of Milly marinated for years in my head."

It's no shiny, happy family that she is placed with. The father Mike is Milly's psychologist, a good, well-intentioned man who is in denial about his own family. His wife is depressed and drugged and his daughter Phoebe is a sly bully. She makes Milly's life hell at school.

"I want people to ask why," Land explains. "Why is Phoebe like she is? She's at the top of the ladder but that brings its own pressures. Milly is at the bottom. Both of them are the products of their mothers."

Struggling to survive at school and determined to be "good", Milly dreads the trial not only because she will encounter her mother again, but will be sent to another family. As toxic as this one is, she cannot face any more change or rejection. And because we are living in Milly's head, we know she's not as good as she seems to be.

This is where Land is particularly brilliant, sowing doubt in the reader's mind about her character. Can she be redeemed? After all, she had the courage and morality to shop her mother to the police.

"The desire to be good is not enough when the mind is so warped. Is she handling the hurt, or will she hurt someone?"