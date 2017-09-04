Robotic racists: AI technologies could inherit their creators's biases

Artificial Intelligence, AI, is a lovely idea. It helps us translate languages, diagnoses illness more efficiently than a human doctor and finds new music for you based on your previous selections.

But if we've learnt anything from The Matrix it's just a matter of time before it turns us all into batteries to fuel its own existence.

Now some creepy data from the tech world suggest that it's going to come for people of colour and women first.

As it stands, AI hasn't reached its diabolically sentient final form yet and still relies on algorithms that compute current and historical data to "learn" the best way to fulfil its function, but even that is already leading us down some rather dark paths.