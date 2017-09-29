Series Review: 'Fortitude' S2 gets off to a gripping start

There was a time when the (admittedly fictional) town of Fortitude claimed to be the safest, most crime-free place on Earth. But then it was a clubbish, multinational community of scientists, fisherfolk, prospectors and other reclusive, introverted types in an isolated and remote Arctic outpost on Norway's Svalbard archipelago.

It was just too bloody cold for anything lousy to happen up there.

Then came global warming - just a degree or two, mind you, but enough to spark a series of cataclysmic events and one of the more gripping sci-fi/horror series in recent years.