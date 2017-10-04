3 things nobody knows about me: DJ Black Coffee
The award-winning DJ shares some personal insights that'll surprise you
DJ Black Coffee recently snapped up the Best Deep House DJ trophy at the 2017 DJ Awards in Ibiza; the mix master spent four months on the vibey Mediterranean isle after landing a residency at HI Club.
Returning to home shores, he'll be playing to thousands of revelers at SA's two biggest festivals, Oppikoppi and Rocking the Daisies, this coming weekend.
We caught up with the award-winning DJ to talk dream collaborations and more.
What are three things people don’t know about you?
1. That I don’t actually go clubbing except for when I’m working.
2. That I don’t drink or smoke.
3. I love art. I used to draw and I want to go back to (it). I used to draw cartoons a lot in high school. It’s something I’ve stopped doing, something I want to get back to doing.
THIS JUST IN
The DJ has teamed up with Axe to release his own body spray called 'Black by Black Coffee'.
What would be your dream collaboration?
It’s really tough to say. One of the people I’ve been mentioning forever is Drake, which just happened. I can hear Beyoncé, or Rihanna, in a Black Coffee production, so those would be two.
I want to work with the best people in the world, and the best are not necessarily the most commercial, like Kaytranada. I love working with voices, before personalities, in my career that’s been something I’ve always done - look for voices.
