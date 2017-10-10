Lifestyle

Book Review: 'Exile' provides plenty of action, but few thrills

James Swallow's latest book is a colossal disappointment

10 October 2017 - 14:58 By Aubrey Paton
'Exile' by James Swallow is published by Zaffre.
'Exile' by James Swallow is published by Zaffre.
Image: Supplied

 

You know when you really look forward to a book  and save it as a reward, a special treat for when you've finished the dreary stuff? And then the treat is a colossal disappointment? That's Exile.

Featuring former MI6 desk geek turned action man Marc Dane, Exile follows on from Nomad, featuring protagonists The Combine (a secretive multinational wanting to rule the world) and Rubicon (a group wanting international justice) from the first book.

Dane, now working with UN Nuclear Security, is ignored when he reports that Somali pirate warlord Abur Ramaas has stolen a Soviet-era nuclear device from Serbian gangsters. So he asks for Rubicon's help and, ultimately, saves the world from nuclear conflagration. Ho hum. Action - yes. Thriller - no.

• This article was originally published in The Times.

MORE BOOK REVIEWS:

Feeding bears & bitten by bats: David Attenborough's new book details his early adventures

'The Adventures of a Young Naturalist - The Zoo Quest Expeditions' is an invaluable record of David Attenborough's first quests to film strange ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Book Review: 'A Legacy of Spies' is John le Carré at his most masterful

He'll be 86 next month but that's not stopping John le Carré from revisiting his best known and loved characters one last time.
Lifestyle
14 days ago

'The Golden House': what critics say about Salman Rushdie's new book

So far reviewers have had varied opinions about Salman Rushdie's latest novel (although everyone's evoked 'The Great Gatsby' without fail).
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 5 reasons sleeping naked is good for you Health & Sex
  2. Wow! These Google earphones help you speak another language instantly Lifestyle
  3. KZN ladies want to teach 'big women' to love themselves Lifestyle
  4. 10 things you need to know about HIV self-testing Health & Sex
  5. Sex Talk | I'm too tired for sex. Please help Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Chaos as heavy storm strikes KwaZulu-Natal
'I want my money. I want my salary,' demands despondent Shiva Uranium mineworker
X