FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

13 October 2017 - 09:20 By Yolisa Mkele
Liven up your weekend by attending one of these events.
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

MUSIC

Fokofpoliesiekar

Old hits along with new releases.

When: Saturday, October 14, 8pm

Where: Goodluck Bar, R100, webtickets.co.za

Dan Patlansky - Solo Acoustic

One of the country's best guitarists.

When: Saturday, October 14, 9pm

Where: Goodluck Bar, R120-R150, 084-683-4413

COMEDY

Jersey Boy (Schalk Bezuidenhout)

Premiering some new material.

When: Until Saturday, October 14, 8pm

Where: POP Art Centre, R120, popartcentre.co.za

mkeley@sundaytimes.co.za

