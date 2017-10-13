Entertainment
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
13 October 2017 - 09:20
MUSIC
Fokofpoliesiekar
Old hits along with new releases.
When: Saturday, October 14, 8pm
Where: Goodluck Bar, R100, webtickets.co.za
Dan Patlansky - Solo Acoustic
One of the country's best guitarists.
When: Saturday, October 14, 9pm
Where: Goodluck Bar, R120-R150, 084-683-4413
COMEDY
Jersey Boy (Schalk Bezuidenhout)
Premiering some new material.
When: Until Saturday, October 14, 8pm
Where: POP Art Centre, R120, popartcentre.co.za
