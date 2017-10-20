Entertainment
Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
MUSIC
#saxyvibes
Cape Town's Don Vino Prins relates his journey as a saxophonist.
When: Until Saturday, October 28, 7pm
Where: Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest; R150 at Computicket
FESTIVALS
Oktoberfest
Craft beer, German food and music.
When: Until Sunday, October 22, 11am-late
Where: Eaglevlei Wine Estate, Old Paarl Road, Stellenbosch; R2,500 per table (maximum 10 people); eaglevlei.com
LlamaLand
Music, poetry, art and dance.
When: Friday, October 20, 5pm to Sunday, October 22, noon
Where: Hangklip Hotel, Pringle Bay; R450 at Quicket
Shnit International Short Film Festival
Screened in 90-minute blocks of 6-10 films.
When: Until Sunday, October 22, various times
Where: Labia Theatre and Alexander Bar (Cape Town), Pulp Cinema (Stellenbosch), Bertha Movie House (Khayelitsha); free-R70 at webtickets; shnit.org,
FAMILY
Cape Town International Boat Show
From luxury yachts to watersports.
When: Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21, 10am-6pm; Sunday, October 22, 10am-5pm
Where: V&A Waterfront; R100 at Computicket
Hot and Spicy Family Show
Entertainer Karou Charou's best gags, gimmicks and games.
When: Saturday, October 21, 8pm
Where: Artscape Theatre, Cape Town; R120-R180 at Computicket
Nitro Circus Live
Daredevil bike riders in action.
When: Saturday, October 21, 8.30pm
Where: Cape Town Stadium; R345-R1,500 at Computicket
