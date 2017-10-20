Lifestyle

Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

20 October 2017 - 09:56 By Staff reporter
Go out and enjoy the entertainment lined up for you this weekend.
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

#saxyvibes

Cape Town's Don Vino Prins relates  his journey as a saxophonist.

When: Until Saturday, October 28, 7pm

Where: Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest; R150 at Computicket

FESTIVALS

Oktoberfest

Craft beer, German food and music.

When: Until Sunday, October 22, 11am-late

Where: Eaglevlei Wine Estate, Old Paarl Road, Stellenbosch; R2,500 per table (maximum 10 people); eaglevlei.com

LlamaLand

Music, poetry, art and dance.

When: Friday, October 20, 5pm to Sunday, October 22, noon

Where: Hangklip Hotel, Pringle Bay; R450 at Quicket

Shnit International Short Film Festival

Screened in 90-minute blocks of 6-10 films.

When: Until Sunday, October 22, various times

Where: Labia Theatre and Alexander Bar (Cape Town), Pulp Cinema (Stellenbosch), Bertha Movie House (Khayelitsha); free-R70 at webtickets; shnit.org,

FAMILY

Cape Town International Boat Show

From luxury yachts to watersports.

When: Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21, 10am-6pm; Sunday, October 22, 10am-5pm

Where: V&A Waterfront; R100 at Computicket

Hot and Spicy Family Show

Entertainer Karou Charou's best gags, gimmicks and games.

When: Saturday, October 21, 8pm

Where: Artscape Theatre, Cape Town; R120-R180 at Computicket

Nitro Circus Live

Daredevil bike riders in action.

When: Saturday, October 21, 8.30pm

Where: Cape Town Stadium; R345-R1,500 at Computicket

