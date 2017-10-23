MeToo is one step against sexual assault, but #WhereToNow?

Can we discuss what it is that men talk about in their huddles around the braai, that allows Weinsteins, or my local lipstick pig, to operate in 2017?

If you are bromancing today, please talk about #MeToo and let it be known publicly if you have contributed to this. Don't be shy, now. Tell us #WhereToNow.

Because this five-character hashtag has united the affected all over the world, from all walks of life, against you. Against you all, yes.

Because what #MeToo means is that no corner of the world has left women untouched by the lecherous eyes, overpowering hands, the potty mouths of the instantly privileged because they have a penis.

Do you ever encourage each other to be pigs, or to stop being pigs? Are you all pigs? Is any single one of you innocent?

The #MeToos don't discern between levels of abuse: one is as unacceptable as the other.

It was every woman, and Lady Gaga, Oscar-winning Anna Paquin, Evan Rachel Wood and, in days, millions, MILLIONS of internet-savvy women who shared stories and offered support under hashtags.