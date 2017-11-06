It is the little things in life that makes people feel loved – and now there is scientific research to prove it.

People feel most loved by caring gestures‚ such as someone showing compassion‚ researchers revealed on Monday after surveying some 500 adults in the US.

The top four scenarios which made people feel loved were someone showing compassion when they were having a hard time‚ a child snuggling up to them‚ their pets being happy to see them and‚ in fourth place‚ "someone tells them 'I love you'."

The researchers found that feeling loved was a much broader experience than merely romantic relationships‚ and it encompassed experiences with friends‚ pets and family.

Researcher Dr Saeideh Heshmati‚ from Pennsylvania State University's College of Health and Human Development‚ said the results showed: "It is possible for people to feel loved in simple‚ everyday scenarios. It doesn't have to be over-the-top gestures."