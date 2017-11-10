Lifestyle

Album Review

Big K.R.I.T's '4eva Is a Mighty Long Time' is a refreshing take on rap

Yolisa Mkele Columnist
10 November 2017 - 17:26

 

Mississippi-born rapper and producer Big K.R.I.T.'s new album 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time flies in the face of the idea that all rap music from the South needs to sounds like a derivative of trap trio Migos.

Relying instead on lyricism and production reminiscent of T.I., Outkast and UGK circa the early to mid- 2000s, it comes as a refreshing change of pace to a hip-hop industry saturated with microwavable track beats.

Featuring the likes of T.I., CeeLo Green and Jill Scott, the album is balanced, combining upbeat club songs like Subenstein and more conscious reflections like Higher Calling.

Being a double disc it's also a little long, with a total run time of almost 90 minutes spanning 22 songs.

If you are looking for something a little different from the run-of-the-mill Migos style trap music, this is an entertaining way to chew up some time.

• This album is available on Apple Music.

• This article was first published in The Times.

