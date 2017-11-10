Entertainment
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
10 November 2017 - 05:58
MUSIC
Johnny Clegg and Friends, The Final Journey
When: Saturday, November 11, 8pm
Where: The Ticketpro Dome, R250-R775, computicket.com
Zakes Bantwini - Love, Light and Music 2
A high energy performance.
When: Saturday, November 11, 8pm
Where: The Barnyard Theatre Gold Reef City, R100, barnyardtheatre.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Sneakerness Johannesburg
Buy, exhibit and sell some of the most exclusive sneakers in the land.
When: Saturday, November 11, 11am
Where: 1fox Sheds, R150, quicket.co.za
