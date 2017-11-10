Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

10 November 2017 - 05:58 By Yolisa Mkele
Johnny Clegg and Friends will perform on Saturday, November 11, 8pm at the Ticketpro Dome,
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

Johnny Clegg and Friends, The Final Journey

When: Saturday, November 11, 8pm

Where: The Ticketpro Dome, R250-R775, computicket.com

Zakes Bantwini - Love, Light and Music 2

A high energy performance.

When: Saturday, November 11, 8pm

Where: The Barnyard Theatre Gold Reef City, R100, barnyardtheatre.co.za

Sneakerness Johannesburg

Buy, exhibit and sell some of the most exclusive sneakers in the land.

When: Saturday, November 11, 11am

Where: 1fox Sheds, R150, quicket.co.za

mkeley@sundaytimes.co.za

