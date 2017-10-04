Food

Experimental cocktail bar set to shake up Jozi's drinks scene

04 October 2017 - 10:27 By Staff reporter
Mootee looks to bring a fresh, African take to cocktails.
Image: Mootee via Facebook

Summer is here, which means it's time to pickle yourself in sun and cocktails. Come early next month, Mootee in Melville will be the newest place to do just that.

Focusing on experimental cocktails, Mootee looks to bring a fresh, African take to cocktails.

"Mootee is what we define as the modern representation of Africa. Africa as we know it, not as the world sees it," said Dom Walsh, one of Mootee's owners and South Africa's best bartender last year.

The bar will focus on using locally sourced African ingredients and transforming our drinking routine into an experience.

Unlike many of its brethren, Mootee aims to add a bit of fun and casual flair to the world of experimental cocktails and cuisine, which usually tend towards the dimly lit, fancy speakeasy vibe that has become so commonplace with bars of late.

"We embrace Africa's rich culture, the lush local fruit it bears, and transform traditional ritualistic drinking into passionate imbibing," said Walsh.

• Mootee is set to open next month. For more details visit facebook.com/mootee

• This article was originally published in The Times.

