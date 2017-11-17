There's something fishy about the 2017 MTV EMA winners

When the latest edition of the Oxford Thesaurus is printed, the tweed-wearing boffins who update it should list the phrase "award show" as a possible synonym for the word "scam".

There might have been a time when award shows, especially music awards, were a relatively accurate quality barometer and a sincere attempt at recognising leaders in their field for any given year.

But now they seem to have devolved into little more than poorly concealed marketing exercises aimed at drumming up support for whomever's budget is willing to accommodate the cost.

Nowhere was this more evident than at this year's MTV EMAs, or Europe Music Awards, held in London last Sunday.

If MTV awards shows were members of Destiny's Child, then the EMAs would be Kelly Rowland. They're not as famous as the flagship VMAs, but they're well known and relatively well liked.

While the name may suggest they cater strictly to Europe, the EMAs try to honour artists from as many parts of the globe as possible.